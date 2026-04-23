Recreation – Ducks In A Row For Bumper Game Bird Season

Source: Fish and Game NZ



What’s been a “rubbish” summer for campers and beachgoers has duck hunters in the lower North Island rubbing their hands together in anticipation of a bumper waterfowl season, which starts next weekend (May 2/3).

Wellington Fish & Game manager Phil Teal says a range of factors have aligned in the lead up to the season to get hunter excitement levels ratcheted up.

“By our standards in this part of New Zealand, it’s been a pretty rubbish summer, with frequent weather events ranging in intensity from mild to severe.

“The wet conditions have come at a crucial time for young ducks, though, meaning there’s been plenty of places they can feed which greatly improves survival rate.”

That’s lead to a reasonable jump in duck numbers across much of the lower North Island.

“Every year we monitor the mallard duck population by conducting transect surveys using small aircraft – this helps us set sustainable harvest limits for hunters. Overall, we’re looking at around a 16 per cent increase in mallard numbers this year compared to last season.”

Mr Teal says another bonus from the average weather has been a delayed crop harvest in the region.

“Mallards are opportunistic feeders and will move in to feed briefly on maize and grain from recently harvested paddocks,” he says.

“The fact that the harvest has been quite late could see more ducks remain locally, for longer, because they don’t need to search for food elsewhere.”

While there are plenty of ducks around on the eve of next weekend’s Opening (May 2/3), the torrential rain means some hunters may have to adapt to wider bird distribution.

“There’s a lot more standing water around this season, giving ducks more options for where they feed and roost. Hunters may need to take that into account and have a few back-up spots if the ducks aren’t coming into their chosen possie on Opening morning.”

He’s also encouraging hunters to hunt throughout the season: “Often we see blue skies and calm condition over Opening Weekend which favours the ducks because they can fly high, and this makes hunting a little more challenging.

“The better waterfowl hunting weather comes later in the season, so hunters should make the most of their investment in a game bird hunting licence and get out often after Opening too.”

Over 5000 duck hunters are expected to be out in the Wellington Fish & Game region – roughly the area between Cook Strait and Waiouru – over Opening Weekend.

“Duck hunting is an important tradition for many Kiwis – one of the few recreational pursuits that sees some senior rugby cancelled over the weekend. Friends and families come together from all walks of life, often the only time they see each other for the year, to harvest some healthy food and socialise after the hunt.

“It’s an important bridge for the rural-urban divide too, with many landowners generously allowing hunters onto their properties. Opening Weekend of the game bird season is certainly a big part of Kiwi culture and has a significant following in the lower North Island.”

www.fishandgame.org.nz – or outdoor supplies stores. Anyone hunting ducks must have a valid game bird licence, available from the Fish & Game website –– or outdoor supplies stores.

Mr Teal points out that Fish & Game Rangers will be active across the region, checking compliance, with support from Police officers.

“Make sure you’ve got your game bird licence, you’re familiar with the regulations and bag limits for the season, and always follow the firearms safety rules.”