Fire Safety – Fire ban lifted in three areas of Otago

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand is revoking the restricted fire seasons for Otago Central, Lakes, and Upper Waitaki zones from 8am, Thursday 23 April, until further notice.

This means you do not need to apply for a permit from Fire and Emergency New Zealand to light an outdoor fire in these areas.

Otago District Commander, Deane Chalmers, says recent cooler weather has reduced the fire risk in these three zones. However, he says the following special fire risk zones remain in prohibited fire seasons and restricted fire seasons.

Prohibited fire season:

– Queenstown

– Lake Wānaka islands

– Lake Wakatipu islands

– Mt Iron and Albert Town reserve

– Lake Ohau.

During a prohibited fire season, all outdoor fires and fireworks are completely banned.

Restricted fire season:

– Naseby

– Glendhu Bluffs.

During a restricted fire season, anyone wanting to light an outdoor fire must first obtain a fire permit from Fire and Emergency.

Deane Chalmers says no matter the fire season, people should always remain cautious.

“Fires can start in Otago at any time of the year.

“The conditions can change quickly, so we would still ask that anyone planning to light a fire in the open ensures they do so safely and with consideration for others.