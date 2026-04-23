Corrections to review how two prisoners escaped cells inside escort van

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Kim Baker Wilson

Corrections says it will conduct a full review into how two prisoners came to escape cells inside a prisoner escort van on Thursday.

The van was travelling to Whanganui prison when the men exited individual holding cells within the vehicle at 4.40pm.

Deputy commissioner of men’s prisons, Neil Beales said a third prisoner remained in his cell.

“The prisoner escort van has arrived at Whanganui Prison and the three prisoners are in custody at the prison. All three prisoners were contained within the van at all times. There was no threat to public safety,” Beales said.

Beales thanked police who accompanied the staff to ensure the van arrived at the prison “without incident”.

“A full review of how the prisoners exited the cells within the van will be carried out. This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated and the prisoners involved will be held to account for their actions,” Beales said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand