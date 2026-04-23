‘Play streets’ of yesteryear to be rolled out across Auckland neighbourhoods for safe play

Source: Auckland Council

After a successful pilot, Auckland Council is facilitating the roll out of community-led ‘play streets’ across Auckland neighbourhoods that hark back to a time when children could play safely and be home ‘in time for dinner’.

The initiative is designed to turn neighbourhoods across Tāmaki Makaurau into safe, welcoming spaces where play and connection thrive.

The pilot showed that play streets increase children’s access to play and strengthen communities, without the need for costly, complicated event permits or traffic management plans. As a result, Auckland Council has approved the roll out of community-led play street events in suitable residential streets, once neighbourhoods have been approved through a simple application process.

Jacquelyn Collins, Play Portfolio Lead at Auckland Council says the initiative is part of a wider commitment to making the region a great place to live, and there is a nostalgic aspect that recalls a simpler time when children played freely in their communities.

“Imagine stepping outside your front door and travelling through time, to an era where chalk drawings, bicycle races, laughter, and neighbours chatting filled our streets. That’s the vision behind play streets,” Ms Collins says.

“We want Tāmaki Makaurau to be a city where families feel connected, where children can play safely and where everyday spaces spark joy. Play streets help us create neighbourhoods that feel alive, welcoming, and enjoyable for everyone. They are free, council‑supported, and easy to organise, with no complex permits or traffic management plans required, all you have to do is sign up!

“Play is an essential part of life for both rangatahi and adults alike and we hope Aucklanders tap into this wonderful opportunity to spark joy by activating their neighbourhoods with laughter and fun.

Community Committee Chair, Councillor Julie Fairey highlights the power of connection at the heart of the initiative.

“Knowing your neighbours is key to feeling safe, connected and supported and play streets help people living near each other build trust and a shared sense of belonging. I look forward to watching play streets pop up around Tāmaki Makaurau bringing children, parents, caregivers and neighbours together in ways that will last long after the cricket bat has been put away and the chalk has been washed out.”

How does a play street work?

For 2–3 daylight hours, traffic on a suitable residential street is temporarily restricted so neighbourhoods can come together, play freely and safely close to home. Kids might ride bikes and scooters, draw chalk art across the asphalt, kick a ball around, build obstacle courses, or invent entirely new games on the spot. No programme, no special equipment — just simple, local fun.

A play street means residents and essential vehicles can still access the street, but at a slow, walking pace, guided by organisers. This approach creates a gentle shift that helps everyone see the streets as a shared space for people, not just cars. Because play streets are designed for the people who live there, they’re intentionally small and community‑led. They’re not big public events, instead they’re about strengthening the bonds between neighbours and giving tamariki a safe, familiar place to play. They work best on quiet streets or cul de sacs without heavy traffic, shops, or bus routes. Generally, places where neighbours are supportive and at least two households are keen to help lead this kaupapa.

Interested in hosting a play street on your street?

We’re keen to hear from communities who want to run regular, ongoing Play Streets, helping make outdoor play part of everyday life. Auckland Council will work with you to confirm your street is suitable and support you to navigate conversations with neighbours and understand how to manage the event safely. From there, it’s up to you to decide when and how often your Play Streets run. We’ll step back and let you reclaim your street as a public space for community, connection, and play.

MIL OSI