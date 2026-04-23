Couple donate over 400 artworks from private collection to Dunedin gallery

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MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Jim and Mary Barr, who are both retired art curators and writers, started collecting in the early 1970s buying works by young artists who were then relatively unknown, Mary Barr told RNZ’s Nine to Noon.

“It was a very different environment. Artwork, relatively speaking, was actually quite cheap. And that made an enormous difference to our level of ambition as to what it is that we could do.

“Because in those days, in the 70s, you could buy a [Colin] McCahon for a very modest amount of money, which struck us as just extraordinary.”

Jim and Mary Barr.

Supplied

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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