ANZAC Day – Anzac Day Hīkoi for Peace – Peace Action Wellington

Source: Peace Action Wellington

The Hīkoi for Peace is happening on Saturday, 25 April starting at 2pm at Waitangi Park walking to Pukeahu for a free concert and peace activities from 3pm-4pm. A collection of organisations working for peace, justice, ecological well-being and decolonisation is hosting the whānau-friendly event.

“We believe that Anzac Day must be a day where we commit to working for peace, justice, decolonisation and ecological sustainability. People can see that hatred and conflict are threatening to poison unity between peoples for the private profit of a very few. We do not want war,” said Valerie Morse, a member of the Hīkoi organising committee.

“We believe a better, beautiful flourishing world is not only possible, it is urgently necessary for us, for our children and for generations to come. Our world is the most astonishing garden that can care and provide for all of us – but it can’t do that when billionaire war criminals are driving us to global war and nuclear destruction.”

“The Hīkoi is also about ethical remembering of our history and demanding ‘never again’ for anyone. Ethical remembering means to learn what World War 1 was really about, the horrors that happened there, and taking action to ensure those never happen again.”

“Many of us know that World War 1 was a huge imperial war that wasted millions of young people’s lives unnecessarily. There is a lot more to that story that directly impacts the whole world today. People are making the connections between the US and Israeli war on Iran, the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, crushing climate change events and growing poverty. We are united in a determination to build a different

future.”

The Hīkoi organising committee includes Peace Action Wellington, Pōneke Anti-Fascist Coalition, Justice for Palestine, Alternative Jewish Voices, Asians Supporting Tino Rangatiratanga, Climate Liberation Aotearoa, Pōneke4Palestine, Aotearoa Irish for Justice & Peace, International Socialist Organisation Aotearoa and Aotearoa Healthcare Workers for Palestine. We work under the tikanga of Te Kahu o Te Raukura (a cloak of aroha and peace) acknowledging the call from mana whenua and Parihaka for peace and respect in the rohe.