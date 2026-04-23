The 80s called, they want their views back

Source: New Zealand Government

A new campaign called “The 80s Calling” was launched today by Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey, with the aim of eliminating discrimination towards people living with HIV.

“New Zealand has made real progress towards eliminating HIV, with locally acquired infections dropping significantly in recent years. But unfortunately, stigma and discrimination remain,” Mr Doocey says.

“There are still too many people stuck in outdated thinking. Campaigns like The 80s Calling are about calling that out and reminding New Zealanders that those views belong in the past.

“Nearly three-quarters of New Zealanders still hold some level of HIV stigma. That’s often driven by myths and a lack of credible information.

“The 80s Calling campaign is aimed at all New Zealanders, with a particular focus on those with outdated attitudes. Key audiences include Gen X and older New Zealanders, who are more likely to hold beliefs shaped by fear-based messaging from the HIV and AIDS crisis of the 1980s.

“The campaign was developed with input from organisations including the Burnett Foundation Aotearoa, Positive Women, and Body Positive, who see firsthand the impacts of stigma on those living with HIV.

“We have heard loud and clear that stigma is a barrier to getting to zero transmission. In order to achieve zero transmission by 2030, we need to address this underlying issue.

“Running over the next four months, the campaign will appear across TV, radio, social media, posters, and in the press, backed by voices with a clear message that discrimination has no place in New Zealand.

“This builds on work already underway, including the recent announcement that New Zealand has signed the global Call-to-Action on Undetectable = Untransmittable (U=U), sending another strong signal of our commitment to ending HIV transmission and ensuring people living with HIV can lead healthy lives free from stigma and discrimination.

“We have also funded the Burnett Foundation to launch a new wraparound counselling service, giving more people and their families access to mental health support, including those who may have just been diagnosed with HIV and their families.”



MIL OSI