A freaky horror that will have you worried during your commute

.e. no anomalies – he should continue and he will get one exit closer to his escape. If he encounters an anomaly, he should retreat and the next exit number will still increase by one. When he gets to Exit 8, he will be free to return to his life outside. We think. He hopes. But if he makes a mistake – fails to notice an anomaly and advances, or retreats when he didn’t have to – he will return to Exit 0 and start all over again.



Some of these anomalies are benign (a door handle in a different position) and some are creepy – the eyes in the subway advertising posters following him around. Some are downright freaky. The main character, appealingly played by singer and actor Kazunari Ninomiya, is called The Lost Man for more reasons than one. It turns out that this puzzle is designed to teach him something about himself, especially when he discovers that he is not alone in this supernatural subway.

As an audience member, you will be invested in the outcome.

The Lost Man’s outside world preoccupations merge with the challenges he encounters. At one point the subway floods not just with water but dangerous and terrifying debris, revealing a subconscious – and deeply Japanese – fear of tsunami.

Actor, Kazunari Ninomiya please The Lost Man. Supplied

Exit 8 is a film about dreams, daydreams and nightmares and the way humans use our subconscious to solve the gnarly and impenetrable problems that beset us.

But it’s also about the hamster wheel of life that we find ourselves on. How we can easily spend day after day taking the world around us, and the people in it, for granted. The white tiles, luggage lockers and air vents of the subway are utterly mundane until they are not.

Do you see the same commuter staring at his phone while walking past you each morning because you are on the same schedule or is there something more sinister at work?

The careful construction of a pitch-perfect Tokyo subway station might be lost on some local viewers – Wellingtonians might be more familiar with a flooded local concrete underpass – but the hypnotic, geometric shapes and the eerie way they are lit by cinematographer Keisuke Imamura (Netflix’s Last Samurai Standing ) suggest something banal but unworldly at the same time.

A scene in the Tokyo subway from the film. Supplied

Exit 8 freely acknowledges its own debt to the Dutch artist Escher and his impossible geometry but it’s not just visual cues that exemplify the film’s attention to detail. The theme music is Ravel’s ‘Bolero’, a famously (some might say annoyingly) repetitive theme made interesting only by its tiny variations. Ravel himself barely considered it music but it’s perfectly placed here.

Adding narrative context to video games can be a fool’s errand – I am not looking forward to a feature film version of Untitled Goose Game – but by leaning into the original Exit 8 ’s existential weirdness Kawamura has made something quite profound and extremely satisfying.

Exit 8 is rated M for horror scenes and is in wide cinema release from 23 April.