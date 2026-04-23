Missing woman last seen boarding bus on Auckland’s Waiheke Island found safe

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZ Police / SUPPLIED

A woman who was reported missing from Auckland’s Waiheke Island has been found safe, police have said.

Inna, 61, went missing last Friday after last being seen boarding a bus to Matiatia about 9am.

At the time, police thought she might have been in the Mt Albert area or West Auckland.

Inna was located safe and well today, police said.

Police thanked the public for their assistance.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand