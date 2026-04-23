New Zealand’s breakthrough artist of the year finalists revealed

Source: Radio New Zealand

A couple of the breakthrough acts are up for multiple prizes at this year’s AMAs. Borderline is a finalist alongside Lorde and Benee for best pop artist and bilingual MĀ is up for album of the year, best Māori artist and best alternative artist.

Shane Walker stood out at the Pacific Music Awards in 2025 where he took home best Pacific male artist and best Pacific song for the track ‘Believe’.

The winner of the breakthough Tūī is based on audience growth and commercial performance on the radio and streaming in New Zealand last year.

The 2025 breakthrough artist was Hori Shaw, who will peform duet ‘Ready To Ride’ with Te Wehi at this year’s awards. MĀ will also take the stage on 28 May at The Civic in Auckland. The annual awards will be livestreamed on RNZ.

Check out the full list of finalists here.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand