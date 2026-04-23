Health Tech – Major diagnostic imaging expansion brings advanced imaging closer to home for Otago and Southland patients

Source: RHCNZ



Patients across Otago and Southland are set to benefit from a major expansion of diagnostic imaging services, with PET-CT technology now permanently based in the region for the first time at Pacific Radiology’s new Dunedin Central clinic.

Pacific Radiology Group (PRG), the South Island’s largest diagnostic imaging provider, officially opened its purpose-built clinic on Wednesday 22 April, with an opening event attended by the Mayor of Dunedin, Sophie Barker, local councillors, local iwi and representatives from the health sector.

For patients going through serious health events such as cancer, the need to travel to Christchurch to access advanced diagnostic imaging has added pressure at an already challenging time. Establishing permanent PET-CT services in Dunedin will reduce the need for this trip, helping patients and their whānau receive diagnosis and care closer to home.

In addition to PET-CT, the Dunedin Central clinic offers MRI, CT, Breast Imaging, Fluoroscopy, Interventional Procedures, Ultrasound and X-ray services. The clinic has been designed to support improved access, timely diagnosis and a more seamless experience for patients and referrers across Otago and Southland.

The clinic also strengthens Pacific Radiology’s close partnership with Health New Zealand, including its role in delivering services for BreastScreen Aotearoa. This partnership supports access to vital breast screening and follow-up imaging services for women across the region, helping ensure continuity of care close to home.

The Mayor of Dunedin, Sophie Barker, says the opening of the clinic represents an important investment in health infrastructure.

“The opening of this clinic is an important investment in health infrastructure for Dunedin and the wider Otago and Southland region,” Mayor Barker says.

“Improving access to specialised diagnostic services closer to home makes a real difference for patients and their whānau and strengthens Dunedin’s role as a regional centre for healthcare.”

Located in the Mataukareao Building at 30 Great King Street, the clinic has been developed in partnership with the landlord, Hāpai Commercial Property LP and reflects a significant investment by a large-scale collective iwi property fund, including mana whenua, Ōtākou Rūnaka.

Bevan Hames, General Manager for Hāpai Commercial Property LP, says the development reflects a long-term commitment to supporting health services that meet the needs of the community, as well as sustainability objectives driven by a 5-star green rating.

“We see this as an important long-term investment in health infrastructure for Dunedin,” says Hames.

“Developments like this are about supporting essential services and creating facilities that deliver lasting value for the community.”

Dr Jacquie Copland, PRG’s Regional Managing Radiologist for Otago and Southland, says establishing PET-CT services in Dunedin permanently is a step forward for cancer care in the region.

“PET-CT imaging plays a critical role in cancer diagnosis and treatment planning, and until now patients in Otago and Southland have often needed to travel long distances to access this level of care,” Dr Copland says.

“Providing these services locally on a permanent basis will make a real difference for patients and their whānau.”

The Dunedin Central clinic is open and providing diagnostic imaging services for patients and referrers across Otago and Southland.