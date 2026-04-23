BusinessNZ congratulates Labour for backing India FTA deal

Source: BusinessNZ



BusinessNZ welcomes the Labour Party’s public support for the NZ-India Free Trade Deal, saying it represents our best chance to secure meaningful access to one of the world’s most important growth markets.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Katherine Rich says trade has long been a strength of New Zealand’s economic policy, and bipartisan support has underpinned our success.

“Earlier in April, the BusinessNZ Network published an open letter signed by 28 exporters and industry associations, asking for all parties to support this deal.

“Since then, more than 100 businesses have signed on and joined the call, and it’s great to see Labour has decided to back these Kiwi businesses too.”

ExportNZ Executive Director Josh Tan says one in four jobs in New Zealand are tied in some way to our export sector, and the agreement is ultimately about backing the people behind New Zealand’s export economy.

“The reduction of barriers secured in this Free Trade Agreement will directly benefit sectors including horticulture, sheep meat, seafood, wine, honey, wood products, seeds and natural fibres, machinery, digital technology, and services.

“This deal is critical to New Zealand’s success. It opens the door to one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies and creates real opportunities for our exporters.

“We cannot afford to delay this deal, and I welcome a major opposition party joining the call to sign this deal and get it into force.

“BusinessNZ and ExportNZ look forward to fully analysing the benefits of this Free Trade Agreement and a full, but expedited, parliamentary process.”