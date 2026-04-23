Police seek witnesses after cyclist seriously injured in Nelson crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash in the Tasman district on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Bateup Road and Main Road in Hope – known locally as Three Brothers Corner – about 3.10pm.

Police said a ute struck a cyclist as it exited the roundabout.

The cyclist suffered significant injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police said there was heavy after-school traffic in the area at the time, and they wanted to hear from anyone who saw the crash and had not yet spoken to officers.

They are also requesting any photos or video footage that witnesses may have taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 260423/6885.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand