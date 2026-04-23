Clear skies ahead: stolen machinery returned to gliding club

Source: New Zealand Police

While a Northland man appeared in court facing multiple charges, Police were busy recovering more of the machinery he was accused of stealing.

A 28-year-old from Awarua had been charged over a break-in at the Kaikohe Gliding Club last month, which left the volunteer-run group with a $250,000 repair bill.

The farm worker faced three counts of burglary, two charges related to the theft of motor vehicles, one charge of intentionally damaging five gliders, and one charge of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle – the club’s tractor and mower – which was yet to be located.

As the alleged offender faced the music in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday, officers were about 40 kilometres away searching a rural property.

“Police located the tractor and mower well hidden in bush on the property,” Mid Far North Area Prevention Manager, Senior Sergeant Clem Armstrong, says

A local tow truck driver was called in to help with the recovery and the 30-minute drive back to the aerodrome base.

“A big shout out to the driver who was instrumental in getting the tractor going again,” Senior Sergeant Armstrong says.

Club members were rapt when Senior Sergeant Armstrong phoned them to report their machinery had been found.

“The tractor and mower are worth $80,000 and the club operates wholly on passion and money out of their own pockets,

“Getting these big-ticket items back means they will be able to continue their great work in the community,” he says.

As well as locating the tractor and mower, Police had earlier recovered a HIAB vehicle and $40,000 worth of industrial drilling bits believed to be stolen by the suspect. These were returned to their owners.

In addition to the charges related to the Kaikohe Gliding Club break in, the 28-year-old man faced an additional fourteen charges for burglaries in the Mangakahia and Awarua areas.

He plead guilty to all charges, and sentencing has been set for 27 July.

Senior Sergeant Armstrong says this is a timely reminder for those in rural communities to be extra vigilant about protecting their property.

“It’s important to ensure your property, including vehicles and fuel tanks, are secure and locked to restrict theft and tampering.”

There are a range of measures you can take to ensure your property is safe and less appealing to burglars:

• Secure your home, garage, farm buildings, fuel tanks and vehicles at night and when unattended.

• Install an alarm system and get sensor lights fitted as a deterrent.

• Always lock your property and auxiliary buildings when you leave, even if it’s only for a short time.

• Always lock your vehicles when you leave them and take your keys with you.

• Keep in contact with your neighbours and let one another know if you see anything unusual.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI