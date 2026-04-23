Giddy up: Police officer opts for horsepower to get to work

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied

A Christchurch police officer arrived at work on an unusual mode of transport this morning – a horse named Kitty.

RNZ was tipped off on Thursday that an officer had hoofed it into work.

It’s understood the horse caught the attention of fellow staff after it was stationed at the Christchurch Central Police Station alongside more conventional transport options, such as bicycles and scooters.

Christchurch metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd told RNZ that an officer had ridden into work on the horse, named Kitty.

“Saddled up with the bicycles for about an hour, the horse was chomping at the bit to be returned home,” he said.

“This is nay an approved vehicle that can be parked onsite, and the officer was told to hold his horses, he did not have free rein to keep the horse there. It has since been scratched and sent home.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand