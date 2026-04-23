Defence Minister to visit Australia

Source: New Zealand Government

Defence Minister Chris Penk will travel to Australia today to undertake a range of engagements to further strengthen defence cooperation with New Zealand’s military ally.

“New Zealand and Australia share a close bond, and our military alliance is going from strength to strength. It is therefore appropriate that I am making my first overseas trip as Minister of Defence to Australia. I look forward to having the opportunity to further discussions on developing an increasingly integrated ‘Anzac’ force,” Mr Penk says.

While in Sydney, Mr Penk will meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles, visit New Zealand Defence Force personnel working in Australia and take part in Anzac commemorations.

“This year we celebrate 75 years of our alliance, which is built upon the courage of the Australian and New Zealand forces who landed at Gallipoli in 1915,” Mr Penk says.

“Today our militaries work hand in hand, sharing expertise, personnel and often procuring the same platforms. But we can do more to operationalise our alliance, as recently reaffirmed by both nations through the Anzac 2035: Closer Defence Relations Statement.”

Minister Penk will return to New Zealand on 25 April, in time to participate in Anzac Day commemorations in Auckland.

MIL OSI