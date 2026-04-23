Appointments – Link Financial Group appoints Geoff Waller to lead next phase of growth

Source: NZHL



Link Financial Group (LFG) has appointed senior banking executive Geoff Waller as its new General Manager, effective 18 May 2026, as the business focuses on its next phase of adviser-led growth.

Kip Hanna, NZHL Group CEO, which LFG is part of, said the appointment reflects LFG’s ambition to grow in a way that strengthens advisers and expands access to financial advice across New Zealand.

“For us, growth isn’t about scale for its own sake,” Hanna said. “It’s about ensuring more New Zealanders can access high-quality financial advice by backing advisers with the right support, expertise and leadership.

Geoff’s appointment reflects our ambition to grow while strengthening advisers and protecting the culture that underpins the business.”

Waller brings deep experience across retail banking and insurance, most recently as Chief Customer Officer at The Co-operative Bank, and previously as General Manager Retail at Kiwibank. He is widely regarded as a people-focused leader with a strong track record in customer outcomes, operational execution and team leadership.

The appointment follows Josh Bronkhorst stepping back from the CEO role to focus on his health, after contributing more than 30 years contribution to the financial services sector.

Under Bronkhorst’s leadership, LFG grew into one of the largest New Zealand-owned aggregation businesses, building on the foundations of Mortgage Link and Insurance Link. His tenure was defined by an adviser-first operating model, expanded adviser choice, strengthened compliance and professional development, and the creation of Advice Link, a New Zealand-built CRM now used by hundreds of advisers nationwide.

Commenting on his appointment, Waller said LFG’s culture, values and adviser focus were key drivers in his decision to join.

“The common thread throughout my career has been working with great people and strong cultures, and that’s exactly what attracted me to LFG,” Waller said.

“Josh has built a business with a genuine commitment to adviser success and an environment where people feel supported and valued. I know there are big shoes to fill, and I’m excited to carry that forward while staying true to the values that have underpinned the business.”

Waller said his immediate focus would be on building relationships across the adviser network and understanding where he can add the most value.

“My leadership approach centres on people, collaboration and execution,” he said.

“Over my first few weeks, I’m looking forward to spending time with advisers and teams, listening carefully and understanding what’s working well and where we can continue to improve. I’m also keen to work closely with the NZHL Group team to ensure clarity on our strategic direction and leverage the strength of the wider group.”