Arrest made in Wairoa firearms incident

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant John Love, Tairawhiti Area Manager, Investigations:

Police investigating a firearms incident in Wairoa have arrested one person and seeking the whereabouts of another for firearms and drug possession.

The incident occurred on Thursday 2 April, where a firearm was fired towards a vehicle at a Rata Place address. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

The offender was found after Police executed search warrants while investigating the incident.

On Wednesday 15 April, three search warrants were executed in Wairoa. This followed up addresses searched around Easter due to a spate of firearms incidents through the long weekend.

At the second warrant two firearms were located – a rifle with scope and a cutdown rifle. Police also recovered Class A and C drugs from the address.

At the third search warrant a person of interest to the investigation was apprehended as Police entered the property. He was attempting to dispose of a loaded sawn off double barrel shotgun. The man appeared in Court today.

Response into the incident and investigation involved a firearms dog from Rotorua alongside staff from Gisborne and Wairoa, with the Armed Offenders Squad supporting the execution of the search warrants.

The 19-year-old will appear in the Wairoa District Court on firearms related charges amongst other matters.

Police appeal to the public to share any information they have on firearms incidents in Wairoa. If you have information, please call Police on 105. Please use file number 260402/9492.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI