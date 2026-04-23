All Blacks midfielder Fainga’anuku to start in loose fowards for Crusaders

Source: Radio New Zealand

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All Blacks back Leicester Fainga’anuku has been given a shock start at flanker for the Crusaders.

Typically a centre or wing, Fainga’anuku has been named in the loose forwards for Friday night’s Super Rugby clash with the Waratahs.

Coach Rob Penney said the 26-year-old has been asking to have a crack at openside.

“Leicester’s been keen to explore that opportunity,” Penney said.

“This stadium felt like the right place to do it. He loves big environments, loves pressure moments, and we feel he’ll add real value against this opposition.”

DJ Mills

Friday’s sold-out match against the Waratahs will kick off this weekend’s Super Round in Christchurch and will be the Crusaders first game at the city’s new Te Kaha Stadium after 14 years at their “temporary” home in Addington.

“It’s been worth the wait,” Penney said.

“The boys have already sort of produced the level of emotion out on the field. They are excited. You can see there’s a lot of bubble and squeak about so that’s an indicator that the boys are really looking forward to unleashing out there.

“I think for the public it’s such a special place already and once it’s full of people and they get a real feel for the experience within a fantastic stadium, it’ll just grow with momentum as the games unfold I’m sure.”

Fainga’anuku said it will be a special moment running out onto the turf at Te Kaha for the first time.

‘The heart of the city’

“It’s real beautiful and a great representation of our region,” Fainga’anuku said.

“This place has become the heart of the city, and it’s something our people deserve.”

The Crusaders are sixth in the standings following back to back losses in Australia, to the Reds and Force, and Penney said the clash with the Waratahs has a do or die feeling about it.

“Probably two weeks ago started to feel like must wins. So we’ve struggled a little bit,” Penney said.

“We’re leaking too many points…Our balance in our game is not quite right, but we’ve got a great group and they’re working hard, coaches working hard, trying to rectify it and you know this could just be what is needed to tip us in the right direction to get us some momentum.”

Derek Morrison

Penney said defence has been an issue for his side all season.

“Our defence is just not as solid as it needs to be and if you’re not dominating in those areas it’s much harder to get turnovers and reward for your effort. We seem to put little phases together of really good work and then let ourselves down with a bit of sloppiness.

“It’s a bit of a disease we’ve had all year and Toddy’s (assistant coach Todd Blackadder) working really hard and the defence group are very mindful of it and the messaging’s been great and boys just have to apply now.”

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