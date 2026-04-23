Hundreds of graduates celebrated at EIT Hawke’s Bay ceremonies

Source: Eastern Institute of Technology

23 seconds ago

More than 400 graduates crossed the stage in Napier on Wednesday, as EIT held its Hawke’s Bay graduation ceremonies.

The two ceremonies, held at the Napier Municipal Theatre, were the first in the region since EIT re-established itself as an independent institute at the start of 2026.

In total, 687 degree and postgraduate graduates were recognised in Hawke’s Bay, with 415 attending in person to receive their qualifications.

EIT Chief Executive Lucy Laitinen and Chair David Pearson both delivered speeches.

Lucy said the ceremonies were a significant milestone for both the institute and the region.

“Graduation is always a proud moment, but this year carries added significance for EIT. It reflects the commitment our learners have shown, and the role education plays in opening up opportunities for them and their communities,” Lucy said.

“With EIT now re-established as an independent institute, we are focused on ensuring our graduates leave with the skills, confidence and resilience to succeed, wherever their next step takes them.”

Across all EIT locations in 2025, a total of 3,817 qualifications were awarded, including 2,969 certificates, 190 diplomas, 358 degrees and 300 postgraduate qualifications at levels 8 and 9.

The year also marked EIT’s largest ever enrolment, with 13,474 students studying across the institute, representing 5,089 equivalent full-time students (EFTS).

Of those completing qualifications, 60 percent were female and 46 percent were aged under 25. Māori made up 48 percent of graduates, while 5 percent identified as Pasifika. The average age of those completing qualifications was 31, with graduates ranging from 16 to 86 years old.

Guest speaker Jeremy Tātere MacLeod addressed graduates during the ceremonies, alongside valedictorians Dylan Simonsen (Bachelor of Accounting) and Candice D’Acre (Bachelor of Creative Practice (Fashion).

EIT kaumātua Joseph Selwyn Te Rito officiated the ceremonies.

Lucy said the occasion was also about recognising the wider support behind each graduate.

“These achievements don’t happen in isolation. They reflect the support of whānau, friends and staff who have helped our learners reach this point.”

EIT’s Tairāwhiti graduation was held last month, with the Auckland ceremony scheduled for May 19.

MIL OSI