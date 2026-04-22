Weather: Localised flooding, high river levels across lower North Island

Source: Radio New Zealand

Mike Laven

River levels have been dropping in Tararua District since an emergency mobile alert was issued over the threat from the Wainui River, upstream from Herbertville.

Civil Defence Manawatū Whanganui said the alert stopped broadcasting just after 3.30am on Wednesday.

Also overnight the Moutoa floodgates, between Foxton and Shannon, were opened after levels in the Manawatū River got high enough just after 2am.

Carterton’s mayor said on Tuesday night a handful of homes were evacuated in Gladstone as a precaution due to rising levels in the Tauweru River.

In Hawke’s Bay, Civil Defence said overnight emergency crews were on the ground supporting people and properties caught in localised flooding in parts of Hastings District.

North of Wellington, State Highway 2 at Remutaka Hill was reopened.

Repair works after a washout forced the road to shut have been completed.

But NZTA warns that river levels at Ruamahanga River are still high.

State Highway 53 at Waihenga Bridge remains closed.

Torrential rain over the weekend caused flooding and damage to parts of the lower North Island.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand