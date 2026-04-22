Football Ferns rise in rankings after World Cup qualification

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

The Football Ferns are up two spots to number 33 in the latest women’s world football rankings.

Last week the Ferns qualified for the 2027 FIFA World Cup by winning the Oceania series.

Papua New Guinea, who were the beaten finalists, are the next best ranked team in Oceania at number 57.

The biggest climber in the rankings, which haven’t been updated since December, was American Samoa who are up 17 places to 120.

There is no change at the top of the rankings with Spain number one from the USA and England, who move up one from fourth replacing Germany.

The rest of the top ten is Japan, Brazil, France, Sweden, Canada and the Netherlands.

A team have bowed out of the standings, with the British Virgin Islands no longer featuring.

The Concacaf minnows relinquish their place after having gone four years without a fixture, bringing the pool down to 197 teams.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand