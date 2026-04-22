NZ Post concerned for Philip Sutton, employee missing since Wellington storm

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZ Police/Supplied

NZ Post is supporting its staff who are coping with the disappearance of one of their colleagues in this week’s flooding in Wellington.

Chief operating officer Brendon Main has confirmed Philip Sutton, who has been missing since Monday after floodwaters surged through a South Karori Road address, is a staff member.

NZ Post has also extended its sympathy to the family and loved ones of the missing employee.

“We are very sad to confirm that a NZ Post team member has been reported missing in Wellington following the recent flooding,” Main said.

“Our thoughts are with our colleague, their family, friends and loved ones in this very difficult situation. We are also supporting our team in Wellington.”

As the search for Sutton was continuing, NZ Post would not comment further, Main said.

Samuel Rillstone

Police plan to resume the search on Wednesday after efforts yesterday were suspended due to safety concerns.

Officers will be joined by canyon search and rescue, the dive squad, search dogs and drones when they scour the small, semi-rural valley.

It is clogged with silt, fallen trees and debris.

Police are urging the public not to take matters into their own hands after a social media post called for volunteers to help find Sutton, who is in his sixties.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand