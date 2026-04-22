Tropicana Twister Builds Homes That Could Change Lives for Generations

Source: Media Outreach

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 April 2026 – Tropicana Twister’s ‘Gandakan Kebaikan’ campaign has reached a defining milestone with the completion and handover of homes to families in need, marking a tangible outcome of a nationwide movement built on everyday acts of kindness.

Developed in partnership with EPIC Homes, the initiative contributes towards the building of up to 100 homes for underserved communities, including Orang Asli families across Malaysia. What began during Ramadan as a simple call to do good has since translated into safe, liveable spaces that provide families with protection, stability and a chance to move forward.

“Gandakan Kebaikan reflects our belief that meaningful change happens when communities come together with a shared purpose,” said Aditya Sheoran, PepsiCo Franchise Senior Director. “Through this initiative, we’re building homes and helping to create stronger foundations for families to thrive, today and for the future.”

Jennifer Lee, Head of Marketing, PepsiCo Malaysia Beverages, shared, “This is where intention becomes impact. Tropicana Twister’s Gandakan Kebaikan campaign started as individual acts of kindness, and now, the result is visible, that Malaysians are and will continue to show up for one another.”

“Families living in unsafe homes live in constant worry, especially during heavy rain. An EPIC Home gives them a place where they can feel secure. It goes beyond being just a shelter – a safe home gives peace of mind, stability, and the hope for a better future.” said Nadhira Halim, (Asst. Manager, Fundraising & Partnership, EPIC Homes).

More than just physical structures, these homes create a sense of security and dignity, while giving families a stable environment to rebuild their lives. Built with the support of volunteers and local communities, each home reflects a collective effort that goes far beyond a single campaign.

While ‘Gandakan Kebaikan’ was rooted in the spirit of Ramadan, its impact continues to extend far beyond the festive season. By focusing on long-term community needs, Tropicana Twister reinforces its commitment to creating meaningful and lasting change.

“As a brand, we believe in the power of collective goodness. This project is about turning that belief into action and bringing people together to create lasting impact,” added Jennifer. “Just like every beam and plank forms a home, each of you is a vital piece in building this journey.”

With the completion of these homes, ‘Gandakan Kebaikan’ continues to build on its mission of supporting underserved communities across Malaysia, proving that collective goodwill can create an impact that lasts beyond a moment.

For more information, visit Tropicana Twister’s Facebook page @MYTropicana and watch here on YouTube to see the impact unfold.

Hashtag: #TropicanaTwister

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.