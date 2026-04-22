SH6 south of Murchison closed for hours after truck crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

X / NZ Transport Agency

The main inland route between Nelson and Christchurch is closed after a truck crash on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called about 9am to the single-vehicle crash near Dellows Bluff on State Highway 6, south of Murchison.

Police said the driver suffered minor injuries.

UPDATE 11:40AM

SH6 between O’Sullivan’s Bridge and at the intersection with Hinehaka Rd. A heavy tow has been dispatched but will take several hours to arrive. Delay your journey or consider an alternative route. ^EH https://t.co/9hGvLtZOEr — NZ Transport Agency – Canterbury & West Coast (@nztacwc) April 21, 2026

The truck is blocking both lanes of the highway and there is no nearby alternative route from Murchison to the West Coast or Springs Junction.

The Transport Agency said a heavy vehicle tow was being sent to move the truck, but it would take several hours to arrive.

Motorists are asked to delay their travel if possible.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand