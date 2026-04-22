SH6 south of Murchison closed for hours after truck crash

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MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

The site of the crash. X / NZ Transport Agency

The main inland route between Nelson and Christchurch is closed after a truck crash on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called about 9am to the single-vehicle crash near Dellows Bluff on State Highway 6, south of Murchison.

Police said the driver suffered minor injuries.

The truck is blocking both lanes of the highway and there is no nearby alternative route from Murchison to the West Coast or Springs Junction.

The Transport Agency said a heavy vehicle tow was being sent to move the truck, but it would take several hours to arrive.

Motorists are asked to delay their travel if possible.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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