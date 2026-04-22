Fuel stock still stable despite another fall, government says

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Unsplash

New Zealand’s fuel stocks have dipped across the board according to the latest update, but the government says levels are stable and sufficient.

The latest government data accurate to midday Sunday shows 51.2 days of petrol, 41.6 days of diesel, and 47.4 of jet fuel.

That was down by 2.8 days, 3.2 days and four days respectively, compared to the last update published on Monday.

The supplies include more than 15 days of petrol, 12 of diesel and 1.5 of jet fuel on six ships within two days of arrival in New Zealand, and a further 6.6 of petrol, 8.2 of diesel and 19.8 of jet fuel on five ships within three weeks.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said stocks were expected to decline over the next few weeks, but that this was to be expected.

“This is normal and is how fuel companies manage their daily business, with fuel distributed around the country and then replenished by incoming imports. Fuel tanks are not kept at 100 percent capacity all the time.

“This is the sort of variation we would expect to see when international shipping is operating as usual, without the current Middle East situation. Movements remain within expectations and show normal patterns.”

Officials said reassessment of phases under the fuel plan would not be required of ministers.

“MBIE’s advice to ministers is that an assessment is not required, as these changes do not raise any immediate concerns.

“There is currently no indication of fuel supply disruption, and fuel continues to flow normally into New Zealand.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand