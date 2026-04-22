Student bonds are built at SIM from orientation to graduation

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 April 2026 – As universities adapt to hybrid learning and evolving workforce expectations, student relationships are increasingly being treated not as incidental, but as a designed part of the education journey. Across higher education, there is growing recognition that peer interaction, collaboration, and shared experiences contribute to how students learn, work, and transition into employment. This shift is prompting institutions to rethink how engagement is built from the moment students enter campus through to graduation.

From Orientation to a Continuous Student Journey

Orientation programmes have traditionally focused on introducing students to campus life. Today, they are increasingly seen as the starting point of a longer engagement model. Institutions such as the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), onboarding is complemented by a structured ecosystem of activities that extends throughout the academic lifecycle. These include Student‑led Student Club Recruitment drives,, leadership camps, and peer-led initiatives that encourage early interaction and sustained participation over time.

Building Bonds Through Shared Experiences

Rather than relying solely on informal social interaction, universities or institutions are creating structured environments where students collaborate regularly. SIM, for instance, offers more than 70 student clubs spanning arts, sports, and academic interests, alongside activities such as hackathons, overseas community projects, and student-led events. Such platforms allow students to work together on common goals, reflecting real-world team dynamics and reinforcing skills such as communication and collaboration.

Learning Beyond the Classroom

The concept of student life is also expanding beyond academic settings. Dedicated platforms such as SIM’s Student Life initiatives are designed to provide a more holistic campus experience, reinforcing the idea that learning extends beyond formal instruction. At the same time, academic support systems such as the Student Learning Centre provide structured assistance through workshops, consultations, and learning resources, supporting both individual and group learning processes.

A Diverse and Global Learning Environment

With partnerships across universities in the United Kingdom, Australia, Europe, and the United States, institutions like SIM bring together students from varied cultural and academic backgrounds. This diversity creates opportunities for cross-cultural collaboration, which is increasingly relevant in a globalised workforce.

Connecting Student Experience to Career Outcomes

The emphasis on collaboration and engagement is also closely linked to employability. SIM’s broader model integrates academic programmes with industry partnerships, internships, and career services aimed at preparing students for a rapidly changing work environment. This reflects a wider trend in higher education, where experience is being designed not only around academic achievement, but also around the development of professional networks and workplace skills.

Redefining the University Experience

As learning models continue to evolve, universities or institutions are placing greater emphasis on how student interactions are structured over time. From orientation activities to co-curricular engagement and career preparation, the journey from enrolment to graduation is increasingly being shaped as a continuous pathway for collaboration, experience-building, and network development.

Reference:

Project 1095 – https://project1095.simge.edu.sg/ Singapore Institute of Management – https://www.sim.edu.sg SIM Global Education Overview – https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/overview

https://www.sim.edu.sg/

Hashtag: #SIMGlobalEducation #SIMGE #GlobalEducation #InternationalDegree #CareerReady #FutureSkills

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.