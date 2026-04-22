New site to teach kids about Anzac history launched

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Marika Khabazi

The government is launching a new online visual storytelling website to help children learn about Anzac history.

Featuring photographs, maps, timelines and minigames, Anzac Stories was created by Archives New Zealand and the National Library from their collections.

It highlights the experiences of nurses, soldiers, animals and people at home in New Zealand conflicts.

Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden – retiring from politics at the election – said she asked them to work on the project to encourage Kiwi kids to learn an important part of the nation’s history.

“Children can navigate the website anywhere, whether at home with their families, or at school with their classmates. It makes learning about our past engaging.

“Many of our fascinating national records have been digitised and I want Kiwis to see the benefit from that work and be able to interact with it.”

Van Velden said students from Belmont School in Lower Hutt and Adventure School in Porirua helped by providing feedback and telling the team which ideas resonated most.

“I encourage children, families and the education sector to make use of this new resource.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand