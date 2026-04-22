Increased Police presence following concerning youth behaviour, Nelson Central City

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Nelson Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Byron Reid:

Nelson Police will have an increased presence around the city centre following multiple incidents of concerning youth behaviour.

Over the past few weekends, Police have seen a concerning increase in large groups of young teenagers involved in disorders, alcohol consumption, and anti-social behaviour, late at night in the city.

It is especially concerning that some younger people are being exposed to and provided alcohol by older youth or young adults.

Our priority is keeping our rangatahi safe, and being out late at night in these circumstances can increase the risk of harm to both themselves and others around them.

During the later hours of the weekends, Police will be conducting increased patrols in the city centre – if we believe a young person’s safety or well-being is at risk, we will return them to the safety of their home.

Police want to work alongside families and caregivers to support positive choices for our young people.

Please take some time to talk with your child or young person about where they are spending time, who they are with, and the potential risks of being in the city late at night.

If they are heading into town, it’s important to know their plans, ensure they are with safe and responsible people, and have a plan to get home safely. Please also let your young person know that Police are there to keep them safe, not to get them into trouble.

It’s also important to remember that if you are providing alcohol, it needs to be given and consumed in the home environment and only to people legally in your care – not anyone else’s.

If you have questions or would like to discuss these concerns further, please come into the Nelson Police Station. You can leave your contact details at the front counter, and a staff member will be in touch.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI