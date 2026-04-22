Op Taniwha cracks alleged pounamu ring

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have recovered about 1000 kilograms of pounamu and charged three people in an operation targeting thefts of the precious stone across the West Coast.

West Coast Area Commander Inspector Jacqui Corner says detectives from Tasman and Central Otago executed search warrants on Tuesday 21 April, targeting several properties in the Central Otago and South Westland areas.

“The operation follows reports of commercial sales of illegally sourced pounamu from the area and an ongoing investigation to track those responsible.

“During the searches Police recovered approximately 1 tonne of pounamu. This is a fantastic result but also frustrating, as it involves a taonga allegedly stolen for profit by individuals who, we believe, had no right to claim it.”

Inspector Corner says Police have been working closely with Poutini Ngāi Tahu and Iwi chairs have welcomed the continued support and ongoing investigations.

“The public are allowed to fossick for pounamu in approved areas, but this quantity can only be described as commercial.

“Education and knowledge is important. We work with Poutini Ngāi Tahu to help people understand what is permissible.

“But when it comes to what we’ve found here it’s very different to someone fossicking freely on a beach. This is large-scale theft.”

The pounamu, of various sizes, has been recovered by Police as evidence.

Police have filed charges of theft against a 50-year-old male and a 42-year-old female from Tarras, and a 62-year-old woman from Jackson Bay. They are due to appear in the Greymouth District court on Wednesday 29 April.

As the case is before the court, Police are limited in what further comment can be provided.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI