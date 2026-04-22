SH1 north of Invercargill closed after two-vehicle crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

State Highway 1 is closed in Southland following a serious crash near Invercargill on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash near Kerr Road, Dacre, 20km from Invercargill, about 8.10am.

Police said initial indications suggested there were serious injuries.

State Highway 1 is closed between Dacre and Woodlands, about 20 kilometres north-east of Invercargill.

NZ Transport Agency said on X that north-bound traffic could detour by turning left onto Grove Bush-Woodlands Rd, right onto SH98 and then left back onto SH1. The reverse applies for south-bound traffic.

SH1 DACRE, SOUTHLAND – CRASH – 8:20AM

Due to a crash near the intersection with Kerr Rd, SH1 is now CLOSED between Grove Bush-Woodlands Rd and SH98.

NB traffic turn left onto Grove Bush-Woodlands Rd, right onto SH98 and then left back onto SH1. Reverse for SB traffic. ^JP pic.twitter.com/92WnbZj24t — NZ Transport Agency – Otago & Southland (@nztaos) April 21, 2026

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand