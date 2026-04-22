HBO Max gets a New Zealand launch date

Source: Radio New Zealand

The service will be home to HBO Originals such as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms , The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, The White Lotus, Euphoria, Succession and the fourth season of period drama The Gilded Age.

Max Originals like The Pitt and And Just Like That… will join the line up, as well as the new Harry Potter series Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and the DC Universe franchise.

The platform will be the place to watch Warner Bros. blockbuster films like Oscar-winners One Battle After Another and Sinners .

HBO Max launched in Australia in 2025. It has dropped in Germany, Italy, the UK and Ireland this year already and New Zealand is in the next wave.

Details about subscriptions and pricing will be available closer to launch, Warner Bros Discovery said in a statement.

HBO Max is currently available through the Neon streaming service and with Sky entertainment subscriptions, but Sky TV has confirmed it was cutting links with the major programme provider.

Shows such as The White Lotus, Euphoria, Succession and The Pitt will remain available on Sky and Neon until mid-June before shifting to the new platform.

Sky chief executive Sophie Maloney previously said the split followed a review of what subscribers to SkyTV and the Neon streaming service were watching.

She said Neon’s subscribers numbers were not high enough, but there was no doubt over its future.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand