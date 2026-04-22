Explainer: Why do we commemorate Anzac Day?

Source: Radio New Zealand
On 25 April each year, New Zealanders at home and around the world mark Anzac Day. The date marks the first big military action by Australian and New Zealand soldiers in Gallipoli in 1915.
From dawn services to parades and ceremonies at RSAs, people will gather to reflect on the atrocities of war, remember those who died, and honour the contributions of returned service personnel.
But how did Anzac Day come to be?
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand