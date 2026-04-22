Weather: Localised flooding, more evacuations in lower North Island

Source: Radio New Zealand

Mike Laven

River levels have been dropping in Tararua District since an emergency mobile alert was issued over the threat from the Wainui River, upstream from Herbertville.

Civil Defence Manawatū Whanganui said the alert stopped broadcasting just after 3.30am on Wednesday.

Also overnight the Moutoa floodgates, between Foxton and Shannon, were opened after levels in the Manawatū River got high enough just after 2am.

Carterton’s mayor Steve Cretney said on Tuesday night five homes were evacuated on Gladstone Road as a precaution due to rising levels in the Tauweru River.

High water levels are keeping evacuees from returning home, even as the heavy rain eased.

The Waihenga Bridge on State Highway 53 will remain closed until water levels drop by a further metre.

“I think we’re all very grateful and that we seem to be through the worst of the heavy rain that we had here,” Cretney said.

He said the extent of the damage would not be known until floodwaters receded further. The slips that have been visible have been cleared.

“But we’re looking like we’ve come through it pretty unscathed. So, we’ve been very lucky.”

He added that evacuees were orignially reluctant to leave. “They were determined not to be evacuated, but the police and the Fire and Emergency teams actually persuaded them to see a bit of sense and what could potentially occur, and they agreed to be evacuated.”

Being proactive was “good” in these situations. “I fully support our police and Fire and Emergency and our civil defence emergency management team in those decisions.”

200mm of rain in Hastings District

In Hawke’s Bay, Civil Defence said overnight emergency crews were on the ground supporting people and properties caught in localised flooding in parts of Hastings District.

Police say 40 people were evacuated from an area in Te Awanga Point overnight due to flooding.

Officers helped with the evacuations shortly after 10pm alongside Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Hastings District Council said 10 people from the campground in Te Awanga were supported with accommodation, three people have not yet returned.

The council estimated it has had up to 200mm of rain in some places in the last 24 hours.

The rain has now eased but the council was advising people to stay away from streams and rivers and to take care on roads as some trees have fallen.

Staff would continue to monitor the situation today but at this stage no further issues were expected.

North of Wellington, State Highway 2 at Remutaka Hill was reopened.

FINAL UPDATE 6:20AM, WED 22 APR

SH2 between Kaitoke and Featherston (Remutaka Hill) has now REOPENED following an earlier bridge washout. Road users are advised to take extra care along this route. ^JP https://t.co/SpWFlIf1FP pic.twitter.com/thHzMW4AV8 — NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi – Wellington (@nztawgtn) April 21, 2026

Repair works after a washout forced the road to shut have been completed.

But NZTA warns that river levels at Ruamahanga River are still high.

Heavy rain watches for Hawke’s Bay, Northland and Coromandel

A heavy rain watch has been issued for 24 hours for eastern Northland south of the Bay of Islands, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula.

The rainfall is expected from 9m on Thursday. MetService says it’s uncertain at present when the heaviest falls will occur.

Hawke’s Bay from Tutira northwards also has a heavy rain watch in place through until 2pm today.

MetService was expecting some periods of heavy rain, with peak rates of 10mm to 15mm per hour this morning.

RNZ / Mark Papalii

‘Hazards remain’ – council

Most Wellington City Council services, including pools, recreation centres, libraries, and community centres, are reopening on Wednesday after heavy rain and flooding hit the capital this week.

A council spokesperson said Island Bay Library remained closed due to flood-related damage, as did the Newlands Library and Community Centre, due to previous storm damage.

Grassed sports fields also remain closed.

The council said the Botanic Garden and Ōtari Wilton’s Bush were open, however, they recommended avoiding the Town Belt and reserves while rangers assessed tracks and clear debris.

The Southern Landfill has also been impacted by heavy rain and was only open for commercial waste only.

“This will be reviewed daily. We are working on options to support residents to safely dispose of storm-related waste and will provide an update in the coming days.”

Kerbside rubbish and recycling collections were continuing as normal.

WCC said the state of emergency remained in place while the risk of further impacts continues.

“While the heaviest rain has passed, hazards remain. Please stay alert for slips and landslides, these can occur quickly and without warning, even after the rain has eased.”

It said emergency services and response teams were actively working in affected areas, including supporting properties impacted by flooding and landslips, particularly in the southern suburbs.

The Wellington City Emergency Operations Centre also remained active and would continue operating for the duration of the emergency.

Caution needed, mayor says

Supplied

Heavy rain in South Wairarapa is beginning to ease but its mayor is advising people to remain “very, very careful”.

Wairarapa has been hit hard by torrential downpours over the last couple of days leading to flooding and landslips. The region is still under a state of emergency.

South Wairarapa mayor Fran Wilde welcomed the region being opened up. “The good news is that the Remutaka Hill Road is now open.”

The critical stretch of State Highway 2 had been closed since yesterday following a bridge washout.

“However, I think we still need to ask people to be very, very careful,” Wilde said.

River levels were still high and would need time to drain.

“There’s a lot of water,” she said.

Wilde said some bridges were still not open, includng the main bridge into Martinborough.

When asked how much it would cost to repair damages to the road infrastructure she said: “I have absolutely no idea. I couldn’t say that until our people have been out and looked at everything.”

Torrential rain over the weekend caused flooding and damage to parts of the lower North Island.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand