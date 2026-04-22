Health – UK smokefree generation plan sets global pace, Asthma and Respiratory Foundation applauds move

Source: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation



The UK is drawing a line under smoking for future generations – a world-leading ambition New Zealand should not have scrapped three years ago, a leading lung health charity says.

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ is praising the UK for moving forward with legislation to create a smokefree generation, signalling a decisive shift in tobacco control.

Foundation Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says the UK’s move painted New Zealand’s repeal of Smokefree 2025 in a far more critical light.

“We were right there – we were at the forefront of committing to a smokefree generation.

“Our plan was bold, evidence-based, and focused on protecting future generations,” she says.

“Then it was scrapped, and with it went a world-leading commitment to our tamariki to protect them from tobacco harm.”

The health implications of tobacco harm are significant and long-term, Ms Harding says.

Smoking remains one of the leading causes of preventable respiratory and cardiac diseases in New Zealand, continuing to place significant pressure on individuals, whānau, and the health system.

“If we can stop young people from starting smoking, you don’t just change habits – you change outcomes,” Ms Harding says.

“That means fewer lung cancer cases, less chronic respiratory and cardiac diseases, and fewer premature deaths across the population over time.”

According to the latest New Zealand Health Survey, daily smoking rates remain at 6.8% for people aged 15 and over, largely unchanged from the previous three years.

This stagnation highlights the need for stronger intervention, she says.

“It’s clear smoking rates have plateaued.

“Without a bold, structural plan to end uptake in the first place, we are managing the problem rather than solving it.”

The UK’s policy has reset the benchmark for ambition in tobacco control, Ms Harding says.

“The UK has raised the bar – now New Zealand needs to come to the party.”