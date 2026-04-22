More flexibility for high country pastoral farmers

Source: New Zealand Government

High country farmers will soon be able to maximise their land use, unlocking economic opportunities and supporting job creation across regional New Zealand, Land Information Minister Mike Butterick says.

The Crown Land Legislation Amendment Bill has been introduced to Parliament today.

Mike Butterick says the Government has listened to the rural community and understand the status quo has placed constraints on pastoral leaseholders, limiting their ability to diversify and respond to changing market conditions.

“The proposed legislation will offer increased flexibility for secondary use activities, which contribute to economic growth and create new jobs.

“Proposals also recognise that other activities can be undertaken together with pastoral farming, and in a way that the inherent values of the unique environment are maintained or enhanced.

“Some of the activities which have been included in the Bill include farm shops selling products grown or reared on farm, hospitality ventures, arable and horticulture activities and renewable energy projects.

“The listed activities will offer leaseholders the opportunity to diversify their income and grow their businesses. Where this occurs, we know there is a flow-on effect to local businesses and communities who benefit. This is always a win/win situation.

“Administrative processes will be streamlined, reducing red tape and providing greater certainty for farmers as they plan for the future. These improvements are intended to let leaseholders focus on farming and innovation, rather than compliance.”

The Government will invite public input on the proposed changes through the Select Committee process.

Mike Butterick encourages all interested parties, including farmers, businesses, and members of the public to share their views and help shape the final legislation.

“The Government looks forward to working with stakeholders to realise the benefits of these progressive reforms.

“This legislation marks a new chapter for high country farming, underpinned by a commitment to economic growth, environmental stewardship, and strong rural communities.”

Note to editor: Legislation can be found here.

MIL OSI