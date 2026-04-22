Have you seen Inna?

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Inna, who has been reported missing from Waiheke Island.

Inna, 61, was last seen at around 9am on Friday 17 April boarding a bus to Matiatia.

Police believe Inna may be in the Mt Albert or wider West Auckland areas.

She is described as 164cm with curly brown hair and was wearing a lime green turtleneck jumper and brown checkered pants.

Police and Inna’s family have concerns for her welfare and would like to find her as soon as possible.

If you have seen Inna or have any information that might help us locate her, please call 105, quoting file number 260418/0471.

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

MIL OSI