Body found in search for missing Karori Man Philip Sutton

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Wellington District Prevention Manager, Inspector Fleur de Bes:

Search teams have today found the body of a man during the search for Philip Sutton in Karori.

Formal identification procedures are yet to be carried out but we believe the body is that of Mr Sutton and have notified his loved ones.

About 11am, Mr Sutton’s Suzuki Swift was found on the South Coast, near the mouth of the Karori Stream, about 7km from Karori South Road. About 12pm, searchers discovered the body of a man further along the coast.

This is not the outcome any of us were hoping for, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time.

I also want to sincerely thank the members of the community for their concern and assistance, and also acknowledge the dedication of the specialist search crews and emergency teams who have worked in challenging and dangerous conditions to locate Mr Sutton.

Police will be investigating on behalf of the Coroner and we are providing support to Mr Sutton’s loved ones.

Note to editors:

Mr Sutton’s family have indicated they do not wish to speak with media, and we ask that their wishes are respected.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI