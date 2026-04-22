Person dies in SH1 crash, section of highway closed in Waikato

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Kim Baker Wilson

One person has died in a crash in south Waikato.

Emergency services arrived about 11.20pm after two vehicles crashed on State Highway 1 near Humphrey Road.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

State Highway 1 was closed between State Highway 30 (Ongaroto Rd) and State Highway 30 (Upper Atiamuri) while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.

Waka Kotahi / NZTA

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