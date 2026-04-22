Person dies in SH1 crash, section of highway closed in Waikato

Source: Radio New Zealand
One person has died in a crash in south Waikato.
Emergency services arrived about 11.20pm after two vehicles crashed on State Highway 1 near Humphrey Road.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
State Highway 1 was closed between State Highway 30 (Ongaroto Rd) and State Highway 30 (Upper Atiamuri) while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.
Police advised motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand