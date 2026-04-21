Search for missing Karori man Philip Sutton to resume Wednesday

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZ Police/Supplied

The search for missing Karori man Philip Sutton will continue on Wednesday.

Police said in an update on Tuesday evening the official search was unable to go ahead today due to safety concerns.

It would begin again tomorrow, when the water level dropped in the Karori Stream and the weather improved.

Samuel Rillstone

The team would include canyon search and rescue, the dive squad, search dogs and drones.

Today, police focused on establishing areas of interest to be searched tomorrow. These areas were significantly damaged, leaving multiple hazards including the stability of the stream, variable water levels, and debris.

“Our focus has been to create a plan that enables our people to search in the safest way possible,” police said.

Samuel Rillstone

Police also spoke to Sutton’s family this morning.

“They are understandably very concerned but would like to thank the public for all their support.”

Police strongly advised members of the community against searching for Sutton themselves, due to hazards such as unstable ground, flood waters and poor communications.

They said anyone who got into trouble would divert necessary resources from the original search operation.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand