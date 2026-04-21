State of emergency remains for parts of Wellington region

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZTA Waka Kotahi

The state of emergency has lifted for parts of the Wellington region.

It’s now ended in Upper Hutt, Porirua City and the Kāpiti Coast, but is still in place for all other parts of the Wellington region, including all of Wairarapa.

According to Wellington Region Emergency Management it will remain in place while damage, needs, building safety, and recovery assessments continue.

Samuel Rillstone

Fire and Emergency said it had not received callouts for any major damage in either Wellington or Wairarapa on Tuesday afternoon.

It said there had been couple of fallen trees, but nothing more dangerous than that.

Earlier today, RNZ reported that calls had already slowed overnight after a busy day on Monday.

Here’s what you need to know about the areas still under a state of emergency:

Wellington

The Wellington City Mission said it had had 15 more people through its doors today looking for help with accommodation or support after the bad weather.

RNZ / Charlotte Cook

Assistant city missioner Pip Rea said that was on top of 25 people yesterday, bringing the total to 40.

She said the team had been able to help organise accommodation for those who needed it. One couple had spent the night in an apartment on-site, and would do again tonight.

Rea said the centre would remain open through the night for people who needed somewhere to go, need something to eat, or someone to talk to.

Powerco said all major power outages had been restored in the Wellington region.

Wairarapa

Mike Laven

About 200 properties were still without power in Wairarapa, following intense rain across the region.

A Powerco spokesperson said as of 4.45 pm there were about 270 customers on the Powerco network without power, mostly due to storm damage and trees through lines.

“Crews will be working as conditions enable to restore supply to affected properties; however, customers should prepare to be without electricity overnight if their power isn’t restored by 8.30pm. Some faults are unable to be attended because of flooding.”

NZTA Waka Kotahi

There are about 118 power outages in Tīnui Valley, a settlement about 30 minutes east of Masterton.

With heavy rain still falling in parts of Wairarapa, the region’s emergency centre was closely monitoring rivers and sending out reconnaissance crews to get a true picture of flood risk.

State Highway 2 over the Remutaka Hill remains closed between Kaitoke and Featherston due to a bridge washout. The transport agency says the closure is likely to stay in place overnight.

Acting duty controller for the Wairarapa Emergency Operations Centre, Ian Osland, said roads were still being closed off as areas flooded.

The Taueru River east of Masterton was getting very high and potentially posed a risk to those travelling the road from Masterton to Castlepoint.

He said they were also monitoring the Tīnui area very closely. The nearby Whareama River was running very high according to social media posts by concerned residents.

It could take up to 12 hours for river levels to recede, he said.

“It all depends on how the weather behaves in catchment areas.”

He said about six households had self-evacuated and no stock losses had been reported in the region, as far as he was aware.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for Wairarapa until 9pm Tuesday and in Wellington excluding Porirua until 6pm.

A strong wind watch is in place for Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds until 9pm Tuesday.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand