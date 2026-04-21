Far North farm worker faces burglary charges after ram raid on gliding club

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied

A Far North man whose alleged ram raid on a gliding club hangar left the volunteer-run group with a $250,000 repair bill has been remanded in custody.

David Neho, 28, had his first appearance in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday morning on a raft of charges relating to the Kaikohe Gliding Club break-in.

The farm worker from Awarua faced three charges of burglary, two of unlawfully taking motor vehicles, and one each of taking the club’s tractor and intentionally damaging five gliders.

According to court documents, the tractor and mower attachment, which were used to mow the country’s longest grass airstrip, were worth $80,000.

Supplied

Neho faced another 14 charges unrelated to last month’s aerodrome incident.

Most were for burglaries in the Mangakahia and Awarua areas south of Kaikohe, but there were also charges for fraud, receiving, and petrol drive-offs.

He is due back in the Kaikohe District Court on 28 April for a bail application.

A tentative sentencing date has been set down for 27 July.

After the break-in gliding club members said damage to their aircraft was so severe they no choice but to shut down the club until further notice.

The club had opted not to insure the gliders, in an attempt to keep membership fees affordable, and certified glider engineers able to carry out the repairs were in short supply.

Police have since recovered the tractor and tow vehicles.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand