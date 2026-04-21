iFLYTEK Affirms Singapore as Strategic AI Hub Amid Regional Expansion at Gitex Asia 2026

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 April 2026 – iFLYTEK, a leading Chinese AI and intelligent speech technology company, reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Singapore as the command center for Southeast Asian operations during the second day of Gitex Asia 2026 on April 10. Company executives detailed the firm’s robust local growth trajectory and its approach to navigating the nuanced linguistic landscape of the region.

Founded in 1999 and currently valued at over SGD 20 billion, iFLYTEK has accelerated its overseas footprint since 2019. According to data shared during the event, the company established its Singapore office in 2024 and has already surpassed 10,000 units in hardware sales, generating approximately RMB 200 million (SGD 40-50 million) in revenue. Regional business growth exceeded 200 percent last year, a figure executives described as exceeding internal forecasts.

“Singapore’s National AI Strategy 2.0 positions multilingual capability as fundamental infrastructure,” a company spokesperson stated. “Our advantage lies not merely in translation, but in integrating real-time, mixed-language processing into enterprise workflows—such as our smart notetakers that transcribe and summarize meetings conducted in blended English, Mandarin, and Malay without manual language switching.”

The company highlighted deepening local partnerships, including collaboration with platforms like Shopee for supply chain services, local broadcasters for multilingual subtitle generation, and major transportation hubs for communication solutions.

Addressing concerns regarding workforce displacement, iFLYTEK emphasized a philosophy of augmentation over replacement. “AI handles repetitive mechanical tasks, allowing professionals to focus on context, emotion, and creative strategy—domains where human expertise remains irreplaceable,” the spokesperson noted. The firm is actively supporting workforce transition through internal role re-skilling and user education programs.

On geopolitical shifts, iFLYTEK acknowledged a recalibration of global strategy, noting that while the Middle East remains a key pillar, recent events have prompted an accelerated investment in Southeast Asia. The company projects both its Singapore-based headcount and overall business scale to grow by over 50 percent within the coming year, driven by new product launches in wearable AI and deeper localized development.

In conclusion, iFLYTEK’s deepening investment in Singapore signals more than commercial expansion—it represents a strategic alignment with the nation’s vision for inclusive, multilingual AI. As the company scales its local workforce and product ecosystem, it aims to demonstrate that technological progress and workforce empowerment can advance in parallel across Southeast Asia.

Hashtag: #iFLYTEK

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