Police launch homicide investifation after man found dead in house fire

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a person was found dead in a house fire in Rangataua last week.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were alerted to a house fire on Kaha Street at 6.40pm on Thursday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Varnia Allan said a man was found deceased during a scene examination the next day.

He was 62-year-old John Alan Seymour from Rangataua.

Today, police confirmed the fire appeared to be deliberately lit and Seymour’s death was “of a suspicious nature”.

After emergency services were notified of the fire, a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 49 was reported to police.

Jason Savage, 35, died in the crash.

Police have since confirmed the vehicle and Savage were connected to the Kaha Street address.

“While a homicide investigation is under way, Police would like to reassure the community that we are working to identify those responsible,” Allan said.

Anyone with information which they believe could assist in police enquiries was encouraged to make a report through 105, referencing file number 260417/7386.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand