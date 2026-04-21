Update: Rangataua house fire and fatal crash

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Varnia Allan, Whanganui Response Officer in Charge:

Whanganui Police have launched a homicide investigation after a person was found deceased following a house fire in Rangataua, last week.

On Thursday 16 April, Fire and Emergency New Zealand were alerted to a house fire on Kaha Street, and during the scene examination the following day, a man was found deceased.

He was John Alan Seymour, 62, from Rangataua.

Police are working to establish what exactly has occurred at the Kaha Street address, however, we can confirm that the fire appears to be deliberately lit and that Mr Seymour’s death is of a suspicious nature.

Not long after emergency services were notified of the well-involved fire, Police were notified of a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 49, where a man has died.

He was Jason Savage, 35, from Rangataua.

Police can confirm the vehicle, and the deceased are connected to the Kaha Street address.

While a homicide investigation is under way, Police would like to reassure the community that we are working to identify those responsible.

Anyone with information which they believe may assist in our enquiries is encouraged to make a report through 105, referencing file number 260417/7386.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

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