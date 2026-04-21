Group lands in safe pair of hands following rescue

Source: New Zealand Police

A group’s fishing trip ended in the cold and dark, but fortunately a rescue effort meant it wasn’t a tragedy.

Four people had set out to fish off the rocks at Piapia Bay in the Far North on Monday.

Detective Sergeant Paul Overton, Northland Police Search and Rescue lead, says after finishing their outing, the group headed back to the main road via an alternative route in the afternoon.

“Unfortunately, the group have got lost and stranded on a cliff edge near Wainui Bay; the sun had set, and darkness had set in.

“It was a dark and wet, and unable to see they feared they may not get off the cliff safely.”

A 111 call was made.

Northland’s on-call Police Search and Rescue coordinator was advised, and a response plan was put in motion.

“The group were advised via our emergency call takers to stay put until help arrived,” Detective Sergeant Overton says.

Far North Land Search and Rescue were deployed to the scene to make an assessment, with the Land Search and Rescue ropes team in Whangārei also heading north.

Frontline Police units were first in the area, with officers making contact with the group and ensuring they were in good spirits.

Far North Land Search and Rescue volunteers arrived a short time later.

“Safety lines and torches were used to help guide the group down from the cliff, and they all returned to the main road,” Detective Sergeant Overton says.

“With the good news relayed, the Whangārei ropes team were stood down and returned south.”

Monday’s rescue is a reminder to anyone heading out into the elements to ensure you are prepared.

“Winter is getting closer, the temperatures are cooling and it’s getting darker earlier.

“It’s important to pay attention to weather forecasts and plan accordingly.

“Be prepared with warm clothing, torches and more than one method of communication if something goes wrong,” Detective Sergeant Overton says.

Always tell someone your plans and your expected return time.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI