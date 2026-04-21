Delays following serious crash, Hillsborough

Source: New Zealand Police

Motorists are being advised of delays following a serious crash in Hillsborough this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to reports of a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian at the intersection of Melrose and Hayr Roads just before 3.30pm.

One person has been transported to hospital in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and diversions are in place.

Hayr Road has been closed and diversions are in place at Littlejohn Street and Olsen Avenue and Melrose Road and Stamford Park Road.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays or seek an alternative route.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI