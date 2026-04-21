Update 3: Search for Karori man

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Wellington District Prevention Manager, Inspector Fleur de Bes:

Extensive planning has been underway today in the search for missing Karori man Philip Sutton.

While Police did visit the scene this morning to assess stream conditions, the physical search activities that were expected to take place today were unable to go ahead due to safety concerns.

The search is now due to recommence on Wednesday, as the stream water levels drop and weather conditions improve.

Today, Police focused on establishing areas of interest to be searched tomorrow – these areas are significantly damaged, leaving multiple hazards including the stability of the stream, variable water levels, and debris.

Our focus has been to create a plan that enables our people to search in the safest way possible.

We also spoke to Philip’s family this morning. They are understandably very concerned but would like to thank the public for all their support.

Once the search recommences tomorrow, Police will be joined by multiple specialists including canyon Search and Rescue, Dive Squad, search dogs and drones.

Police strongly advise against members of the community searching themselves due to the many hazards there may be at this time. Unstable ground, flood waters and poor communications may divert necessary resources from this significant operation if anyone gets into trouble.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI