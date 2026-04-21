Anzac Day: What’s open and what’s closed and when?

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Reece Baker

Anzac Day is coming, and it’s one of the holidays when many businesses must close for part of the day.

On Anzac Day, most shops need to stay shut for the first half of the day till 1pm, which means if you plan on stopping at the supermarket after taking in a Dawn Service you might need to make other plans.

There are just three-and-a-half days a year which the Shop Trading Hours Act 1990 prevents most shopping – Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Christmas Day and the first half of Anzac Day.

Because Anzac Day falls on a Saturday this year, it’s also a “Mondayised” public holiday, which means many businesses will be closed on Monday – although the trading restrictions will only apply to Saturday.

What’s open?

Certain kinds of shops can open – limited to small grocery shops, pharmacies, service stations, takeaways, bars, cafes, duty-free stores; shops providing services (and not selling things) real estate agencies, public transport terminals or souvenir shops.

Shops without exemptions must stay closed during the first half of 25 April.

Monday-isation does not affect shop trading restrictions, because they only apply to the calendar date of Anzac Day.

Retailers can be fined up to $1000 if they open illegally.

As for alcohol, bottle shops will be closed on Anzac Day morning, but thanks to recent changes put through Parliament earlier this month in time for Easter, businesses that hold an on-licence can now operate under their normal licence conditions.

Are there going to be surcharges?

Cafes and restaurants can choose if they want to add a surcharge for opening on the morning of Anzac Day.

The surcharge covered the additional cost of wages on a public holiday and usually range from 10-15 percent.

The Commerce Commission has also said establishments must make it well-known to customers that a surcharge will be payable before they decide to purchase or engage the service.

“It must be clearly disclosed, for example, by adding information to their website for online sales or placing a sign outside,” it said on its website.

“In addition, the reason for any surcharge must be accurately described and must not be capable of misleading consumers. The surcharge should not exceed those costs, and the costs should actually be incurred by the business.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand