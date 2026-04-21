Dying for a drink? How midlife NZ women think about alcohol

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

For many midlife women busily juggling work and care responsibilities, an evening glass of wine can feel like the perfect antidote.

But that everyday habit comes with real risks. Beyond the familiar hangover, alcohol is linked to at least seven types of cancer, including breast, bowel, mouth and throat cancer. Even one drink a day increases that risk, and it rises further with each additional drink.

Around 70 percent of women in Aotearoa New Zealand reported drinking alcohol in 2024-25, according to national health data. Among women aged 35 to 54 who drink, around 16-18 percent consumed six or more standard drinks on a single occasion at least once a month, and around 5-10 percent did so at least weekly.

A glass of wine can feel like the perfect anecdote to the end of a day of work and parenting.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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